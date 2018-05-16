Full lineup for River & Sky announced
From pop to psych and from punk to folk, the annual River & Sky Music and Camping Festival is getting ready to celebrate in a big way.
"It's hard to believe it's been ten years since we've started our music festival camping adventure," Peter Zwarich, director of the festival said.
"Kids have grown into teenagers, others have been born after their parents met at R&S. It still feels like a 1970s reunion. We're bringing back some long-time friends to play this year's festival and bringing in a lot of new ones too."
The festival takes place each summer in Fishers' Paradise in Field, halfway between Sudbury and North Bay. It will go from July 19 to 22.
Some performers won't be strangers to the festival. Julie Doiron and Daniel Romano both played the first year of the festival and will be back.
Laura Sauvage and folk duo Georgian Bay will also perform as will Anishinaabe singer-songwriter Ansley Simpson.
Bands with regional ties will be featured as well, including Almighty Rhombus, Dany Laj & the Looks, Main Street Echo's and The Ape-ettes.
"At R & S, we strive to present a lineup of Canadian indie music that is inclusive and balanced with a mix of genders as well as Indigenous and Francophone bands," Zwarich said.
"We feel fortunate to present such a stellar lineup of musicians this year."
You can see a full lineup on the River & Sky website.
