The Ontario Progressive Conservatives say hospitals across the province are cutting staff to pay for skyrocketing hydro bills.
In the face of a $200,000 increase to its hydro bill, North Bay Regional Health centre is being forced to eliminate up to 40 positions — in addition to the 350 jobs cut over the last 3 years, said Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli.
"The Wynne Liberals have created a hydro crisis in Ontario where our hydro bills are the fastest rising in North America," Fedeli stated in a press release.
"Electricity bills are going to continue to soar and nurses and front-line staff will be let go."
Fedeli said that the Timmins and District Hospital is expecting to pay $1.2 million on hydro this year, up from $825,000 five years ago.
He added that the Sault Area Hospital's electricity bills have increased by $800,000 over a four year period, and in 2015 was forced to cut 35 positions.
