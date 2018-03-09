The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) says it's investigating after a Sudbury resident reported seeing spilled motor oil or fuel on Richard Lake this week.

Sudbury resident Mike Mallory posted photos of what appears to be a dark patch on the lake's ice on Wednesday.

Mallory says he believes someone used "oil plus diesel fuel" to light a fire near an ice fishing hut.

A Ministry of Environment and Climate Change spokesperson says an investigation into the report of spilled oil or fuel on Richard Lake in Sudbury is ongoing. (Mike Mallory/Facebook)

"Some people have no respect for a lake," he states in his post, which has been shared over a thousand times. "I drink the water from Richard Lake. I don't want to drink hazardous pollutants."

He adds he's concerned about the impact on the lake.

"Now this could kill the fish. Loons, ducks, birds in general will be affected by this. Turtles and other wildlife will be affected. So I did what I needed to do. I called [the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry] and reported this. I think the conservation officers will have a lot more to say," he posted.

"I hope the fines are heavy. When you see a complete disregard for our natural resources we all need to report the offenders, as this doesn't look good for everyone who does respect our natural resources."

These photos by Sudbury resident Mike Mallory have been shared over a thousand times on Facebook. (Mike Mallory/Facebook)

MOECC spokesperson Gary Wheeler told the CBC that the ministry tried to visit the alleged site on Thursday but couldn't locate it due to significant snowfall.

"The ministry takes spills and threats to the environment very seriously," stated Wheeler in an email. "Ministry staff are working quickly to gather more details. As soon as staff have more information we will be able to assess any potential environmental impacts and penalties."