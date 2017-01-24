A controversial campground expansion in Sudbury, Ont., is set to go ahead after receiving planning committee's approval on Monday evening with conditions.

Thirty-two more trailer spots and a four unit hostel/chalet will be added to Carol's Campsite near Richard Lake.

Twelve campsites can be installed right away, while the other 20 are on hold until sewage disposal upgrades are done first.

The project raised concerns from some people who share the lake with campers because they said they are already dealing with overcrowding, high noise levels and declining water quality.

Former city councillor and chair of the police services board, Frances Caldarelli, owns property on Richard Lake. She told the committee the condition of the water body has deteriorated to the point where she lost her intake pump to an invasive aquatic plant known as water-milfoil this year.

"We could not find it because of the milfoil," Caldarelli said.

"You want to go swimming in front of our place? It's just full of this weed, which is spreading and spreading."

'Richard Lake is truly under attack'

Maurizio Visentin, a member of the Richard Lake Stewardship Committee, called for a progressive, future-focused plan to protect the ecosystem.

"Richard Lake is truly under attack," Visentin said.

"Any additional stressors will have a negative impact on the water quality and recreational enjoyment for campers and residents."

Carol's Campsite is one of two campgrounds offering approximately 335 rental campsites on Richard Lake, which is the source of drinking water for nearby residents.

Blue green algae was confirmed in the lake in July 2015, according to Visentin.

Campsite owner Armand Charbonneau told the committee he is taking precautions to make sure the lake can be used by his kids in the future.

Charbonneau added there have not been any noise complaints filed with police over his property, and he is working on making improvements to the esthetic of the site in time for spring/summer 2017.

"We're not just a business," Charbonneau said. "We're also residents of Richard Lake."

As requested by the committee, Charbonneau will have to install a 1.8 meter chain link fence along his property's north end lot, and a 20 meter wide landscape buffer strip by adjacent Whippoorwill Avenue.

Along with approving the campground expansion, the committee also directed staff to review the city's campground licensing bylaw before the 2018 season to consider whether the amount of campsite lots should be limited in all of Sudbury.