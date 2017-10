Timmins Police say a city councillor is facing another charge.

Richard Dubeau, 54, was arrested and charged with one count of corruption of a municipal official in September.

Police say upon further review, Dubeau is now facing an additional charge of breach of trust of a public officer. The charge stems from an allegation and investigation into an incident involving a local business.

Dubeau is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7 to answer to both charges.