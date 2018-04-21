Skip to Main Content
Reward offered in 5 year-old murder of Sheri-Lynn McEwan

Notifications

New

Reward offered in 5 year-old murder of Sheri-Lynn McEwan

Provincial police say a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of a 40-year-old Sudbury woman.

Government of Ontario putting up $50,000 dollar reward in murder investigation

The Canadian Press ·
Sheri-Lynn McEwan died after being seriously injured in her home in Estaire in October 2013. (supplied)

Provincial police say a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of a 40-year-old Sudbury woman.

The body of Sheri-Lynn McEwan was found in her home in Estaire, on Oct. 7, 2013.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact police.
   

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us