New
Reward offered in 5 year-old murder of Sheri-Lynn McEwan
Provincial police say a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of a 40-year-old Sudbury woman.
Government of Ontario putting up $50,000 dollar reward in murder investigation
Provincial police say a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of a 40-year-old Sudbury woman.
The body of Sheri-Lynn McEwan was found in her home in Estaire, on Oct. 7, 2013.
Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact police.