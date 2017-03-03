After working in the health care industry for more than 20 years, a retired health care aide is hoping her recent fictional book will get people talking about the state of long term care facilities in Ontario.

Peggy Smith of Chisholm Township, a retired health care professional, says she saw significant change over the course of her career.

"One of the biggest changes is the lack of staffing with the significant cutbacks for funding in the 90s going into the 2000s," she said.

"Every time there was cutbacks in the nursing budget, of course, the frontline worker, the PSW's who do the hands on care lost hours on the floor. That really affects the residents greatly."

Smith adds throughout her career, she noticed the workload for personal support workers increased.

"I felt very inadequate and very frustrated," she said. "I felt that I didn't have the time that was necessary to do all the TLC that you really want to do for these residents."

Not having as much time to assist residents made her feel disgruntled, she says.

"I wasn't able to offer the time … these people deserved."

Emotional journey

Smith decided to take her frustration and start a conversation. She recently wrote a fictional book about a long term care home.

Three Score and Then, What Then? is a novel by Peggy Smith. (Peggy Smith)

The story is about an elderly woman who lives in a long term care home. The woman in the story reminisces with her granddaughter to tell her life story.

"Instead of looking at the elderly as just being who they are in this moment, we tend to forget that they were babies, they were teenagers, they were mothers and fathers," Smith said.

"I wanted to bring that aspect to my book and then talk about how the main character dealt with a lot of issues in her life. As she aged and....through health issues, move into long term care. I wanted to let people know what kind of an emotional journey the transition into long term care is."

As a retired worker, Smith admits she is worried about someday having to make the move herself into such a facility.

"We have 20,000 people in Ontario waiting for beds in long term care right now," she said.

"The government is predicting that by the year 2031, the elder population is going to double. If [the government] doesn't … address some of these issues, in a real big hurry, it's just going to snowball into catastrophe."

Smith will donate $5 from each copy she sells to the Nipissing Serenity Hospice.

Copies are available in Powassan at Chisholm Country Market & Krause Farms Feed & Food, in North Bay at Gulliver's Quality Books & the Gift Shop at the North Bay Regional Health Centre.