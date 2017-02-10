Older adults in Sudbury have told researchers their biggest concerns, but now those who conducted the original surveys have some follow up questions.

More than 1,200 senior residents within the city of Greater Sudbury responded to the questionnaires sent out over the past few months by Sudbury's age-friendly committee and Laurentian University.

The survey focused on the eight topics depicting an age-friendly city, according to the World Health Organization. Those include issues like outdoor spaces, transportation and housing.

According to preliminary results, most respondents are concerned about a lack of sidewalks and lighting in outdoor areas; while 47 per cent felt public walkways and spaces were not easy to maneuver for those with mobility challenges.​

Barbara Nott, chair of the age-friendly committee, says she's concerned about poor public transportation in places like Capreol and Onaping, as well as a lack of social interaction for some older adults.

Barb Nott chairs the age friendly committee with Sudbury's Seniors Advisory panel. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

"We have a lot of senior citizens who are still living in their homes," she says. "If you're isolated in your homes, then your health comes down because you don't have the interaction with people and everyone else."

Other findings include:

81 per cent say they'd like mid-block crosswalks to be installed.

47 per cent say they felt comfortable using walking, cycling and public transportation.

91 per cent want to age in place and live in their home in their community

62 per cent live in their own home

80 per cent say they found organized activities and events that met their interests and cultural needs

88 per cent felt the community is inclusive of same sex/different sexual orientations

Researchers now want to more specific details for items connected to public transportation, driving, socializing and how one`s ethnic background might affects their community involvement.

Extra focus groups will be held to get more detailed answers on these specific topics from the survey.

Researchers will have their next meetings:

Thursday, Feb. 16 between 1 and 3 p.m. at Meadowbrook Retirement Village in Lively

Thursday, Feb. 16 between 6 and 8 p.m. at Tom Davies Square

Thursday, March 2 between 1 and 3 p.m. at Villa St. Gabriel's in Chelmsford

Monday, March 6 between 1 and 3 p.m. at Howard Armstrong Recreation Centre in Hanmer

With so much data retrieved from the surveys, Nott says the final report won't be ready to present to city council until sometime in June.