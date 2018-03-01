The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says this winter there has been an increase in reported salmonella sickness with the owners of reptiles and amphibians.

Salmonella germs are found in the digestive tract of these animals said Teresina Palangio, a public health inspector with the Health Unit. She added the germs are in the droppings and can spread onto the animal's body.

"Some of the things people can do to prevent sickness is washing their hands after handling pets, their equipment, the food and the treats," she said.

Good hand washing goes a long way

"I think sometimes people forget that the items related to the care of the animal can also have germs on them. So that good hand washing will go a long way to making sure that people don't get sick."

Palangio was unable to provide the number of salmonella cases the Health Unit has seen recently, but added that even more have likely been unreported.

"Some people who are sick don't seek medical treatment, some people who do seek medical treatment might not submit a sample to confirm what made them sick," she said.

Salmonella symptoms include a sudden onset of headache, fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and sometimes vomiting.

"When not careful, handling pet lizards and amphibians can cause serious illness in humans," Palangio said.

"We encourage all pet owners, no matter the animal, to take precautions to protect their health and that of those around them."

The health unit says the following steps can help avoid salmonella illness: