Both employers and workers think there is a gap between jobs that are available, and the qualifications needed to fill those positions.

The data comes from a new report called Talent in Transition compiled by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

The report claims more than 80 per cent of employers looking to hire could not find anyone with proper skills for the job, said Tracy Nutt, past chair of the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

Nutt said this means the employer must give up precious time to train and educate new hires.

"If a student is coming into a new job, they're fully skilled and they know exactly what the expectations are...they're good to go," Nutt said.

"They hit the ground and they're busy, they're productive. That just helps to drive the success of the business, which in fact drives the economy."

The report identified ten recommendations, including tax benefits for businesses and a more modern apprenticeship program.

"Tax benefits would certainly be a driver for a lot of businesses that again may not consider either cooperative learning or apprenticeship learning," Nutt said.

"That might be something that would entice them to do so."

Nutt said the report will eventually be forwarded on to various ministries in the provincial government.