Provincial Police are investigating human remains found in a wooded area in Elliot Lake.

Police said the OPP canine unit and Unmanned Aerial System are assisting in the investigation around Angel Lake.

OPP Constable Phil Young said the weather is hampering the investigation.

"It's February and there has been a substantial amount of snow and ice in our area," Young said. "They're working diligently to extract the body at this time, but it is taking some time to do so."

There are no further details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.