There's an old saying that cats have nine lives and an athlete originally from Sudbury may have several as well.

Rebecca Johnston calls getting the chance to go the Olympics a "once in a lifetime experience."

Now, she's getting ready for her third Olympics coming up in South Korea.

"Every Olympics there's a different feel and I'm excited to experience South Korea," she said.

"To be able to go to three [Olympics] is pretty incredible."

Johnston has been named again to represent Canada in women's hockey. She's already won two gold Olympic medals in the sport in previous years.

A 'great group'

When she's not preparing for the Olympics, Johnston plays professional hockey in the Canadian Women's Hockey League.

She says a number of players from her team in Calgary will also be representing Canada.

"There's about nine of us who play on my team, on the Calgary Inferno," she said.

"A lot of us do play in the league. There's a couple of younger players that are still in college who had to take the year off."

She says it's a team of strong players, leaving her feeling confident heading into the Olympics.

"I think we have a great group. We get along so well," she said.

"We're playing very well."

As for support at the Olympics, Johnston says she'll have plenty of family members joining her to cheer her and the team on.

"My parents are coming and my sister and her husband. I have an aunt and uncle coming. So there will be a big group of us."