An iconic Canadian event is set to take place in northeastern Ontario next week.

It's been more than a decade since the RCMP Musical Ride made a stop in Sudbury, according to Sudbury organizer Randy Crisp.

"It just brings back memories," Crisp said, who was a member of the RCMP for 33 years.

"I never did the ride myself but it's an iconic thing for Canada."

According to the RCMP, the Musical Ride is performed by a full troop of 32 riders and their horses.

A performance of the RCMP Musical Ride in Whitehorse in 2017. (Submitted by Herman Kaglik)

"Their performance consists of intricate figures and drills choreographed to music," the RCMP website states.

"These movements demand the utmost control, timing and coordination."

Crisp says it's a once in a lifetime experience for a lot of people.

"I've talked to many older folks that have called and asked for tickets … and the older folks are really looking forward to it and many, many of them have said 'Oh, I saw that back when … I was a little one,'" he said.

It's been more than a decade since the RCMP's Musical Ride performed in Sudbury. And there are a lot of things that need to be done before one of Canada's most spectacular shows arrives in the Nickel City in June. We chat with one of the organizers. 6:48

"For the younger people, it's trying to instill in them perhaps a pride of the RCMP [and] what the RCMP means for Canada."

The RCMP Musical Ride will perform in New Liskeard on June 5 and 6 at the New Liskeard Fair. It will then be featured on June 9 and 10 at the Northern Legacy Horse Farm in Whitefish, near Sudbury.

"It's something you won't forget," Crisp said.

According to the RCMP, in 2018 the event will be featured in several Ontario and British Columbia communities.