A spokesperson for RBC says Sudbury branches will be spared any layoffs after the banking giant announced a number of staffing cuts today.

In an email to CBC, Catherine Hudon, director of external communications with the bank, said the decision to trim staff "does not affect any client facing roles."

"Client facing includes branch staff," Hudon said. "[And] none affected in the north."

The bank estimates 450 jobs will be cut, primarily from the head office locations in Toronto.

The bank has more than 80,000 staff, including full-time and part-time employees.

In May, the bank reported a second-quarter profit of $2.81 billion on revenue of $10.31 billion. The profit was up nine per cent from the same quarter a year ago, while its revenues rose from $9.53 billion.