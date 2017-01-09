A 51-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act after close to 600 rats were removed from an apartment in North Bay in December.

On December 16, the North Bay and District Humane Society responded to a report concerning a large number of domestic rats being kept in an apartment.

The woman voluntarily surrendered all of the rats into the care of the humane society. Over several days, close to 600 rats were removed from her apartment.

Many partner organizations assisted in relocating the rats, including Ontario SPCA animal centres in Midland, Muskoka, Barrie, Orillia, Orangeville, Cornwall, Renfrew, Napanee, Brockville, Sudbury and the Provincial Education & Animal Centre, located just outside Newmarket.

In addition, several affiliate communities will also welcome some of the rats, the society said.

The woman is scheduled to appear in a North Bay court in February under the following charges:

Permitting distress

Failing to provide sanitary living conditions

Failing to provide care necessary for general welfare

Failing to provide adequate and appropriate medical attention

"We try to educate wherever possible. However, animal cruelty laws will be enforced to ensure accountability for those who fail to provide appropriate care of an animal," said Daryl Vaillancourt of the North Bay and District Humane Society.

"If you find yourself unable to provide proper care for your animals, contact your local humane society or animal centre to seek help."