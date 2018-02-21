An off-ice official from Sudbury who is in South Korea to keep score in Olympic hockey games says the experience has been incredible.

Randy Pascal volunteered as a scorekeeper at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. He was invited back this year to the games in PyeongChang.

Pascal says he's been looking after scorekeeping for most of the women's games.

"There's only two of us scorekeeping and they've got two venues on the go," he said.

"So basically, the easiest split was they gave each of us one arena to handle."

Pascal says he's been keeping score at women's hockey games at the Olympics in South Korea. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Pascal says he's been scorekeeping at two to three games a day, comparable to working a typical hockey tournament.

People from all over the world are in South Korea for the games, but that hasn't stopped Pascal from meeting up with people from Sudbury.

He says he's caught up with Sudbury hockey player Rebecca Johnston, Lively figure skater Meagan Duhamel and also a Laurentian University professor who is in Korea for a conference.

Pascal says he will scorekeep the women's bronze medal game and then head back to Canada to give the other scorekeeper a chance to officiate medal games.

So far, he says there's been two highlights: the opening ceremonies and the chance to establish himself with a new crew at an international event.

"To have somebody who's worked ten years with the [International Ice Hockey Federation] going around introducing you as the best he's ever worked with is really an incredible compliment," he said.

"They've been a lot of fun to work with."