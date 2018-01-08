Several environmental groups are calling for action from the province and the City of Greater Sudbury about the increasing sodium levels in Ramsey Lake.

The Greater Sudbury Watershed Alliance, the Ramsey Lake Stewardship Committee and the Minnow Lake Restoration Group say they've been sending letters and e-mails to the city and province about their concerns.

The groups say salt used for road maintenance in the winter months seeps into the watershed.

John Lindsay, president of the Minnow Lake group, says all three are working together to advocate for a healthier Ramsey Lake, a source of drinking water in Sudbury.

The groups want to see any new development around the lake halted until the city's Subwatershed study is complete.

"Putting new roadways in, widening roadways around Ramsey Lake will only increase the amount of salt going into the lake," Lindsay said.

"Perhaps we should be limiting the amount of new construction around the lake, and this would include not only housing construction, but also say shopping centres."

Lindsay says the current salt levels are more than 50mg/L. Under the Ontario Drinking Water System regulations, sodium concentration in water can be no greater than 20mg/L.

He adds that too much salt in drinking water could be harmful to health, particularly for those who may be on salt-restricted diets.