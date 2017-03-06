The Rainbow School Board is looking at keeping trustees out of closed door meetings if it is deemed likely they will leak information.

A motion being tabled Tuesday at the strategic planning committee for the Sudbury area English public board would give the board chair the power to remove trustees from private meetings when "due to past actions, a breach of confidentiality by a trustee appears likely to occur."

If it passes, it would still need to be voted on at a regular board meeting before becoming official policy.

Board chair Dorreen Dewar says she doesn't want to discuss the motion or its origin, before its been dealt with by trustees.

But Manitoulin Island trustee Larry Killens believes it is targeting him.



"I just can't believe. I can't believe what I read," says Killens.

The Rainbow District School Board is considering excluding trustees from in camera meetings if a privacy breach is deemed "likely to occur." (CBC)

"I was a police officer for 30 years and boy do I wish we could have penalized or punished or put aside for what people might do."

'I've never seen anything quite like this'

Killens says he was kept out of in camera meetings, especially those involving union negotiations, starting in 2015, but recently had that decision overturned by the provincial Ombudsman.

"I see us as a board in crisis," he say.

Andrew Sancton, a professor emeritus at the University of Western Ontario who specializes in municipalities and closed door meetings, was surprised to read the motion.

"I've never seen anything quite like this," says Sancton.

"People do get concerned about the possibility things being leaked from in camera meetings and sometimes they have very good reason to be concerned about that."

But Sancton says anyone who leaks private information should be reprimanded, something that's difficult to do before an actual leak takes place.