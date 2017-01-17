The chair of the English public school board in the Sudbury Manitoulin area says there is already interest in a vacant trustees position.

Tyler Campbell resigned in December listing work and family demands as his reason.

On Monday the Rainbow District School Board issued details on how and when the vacancy will be filled.

Applications must be in to the board by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Chair Doreen Dewar says trustees will narrow down the list using secret ballot voting, during an in-camera session March 21.

She says the successful candidate will be appointed during the regular board meeting following that closed door session.

'Level playing field'

Dewar says interested applicant must provide a cover letter indicating their interest in public education, along with other important information related to experience or knowledge in education.

"When the applications come in I am absolutely convinced that every single trustee sitting around that table will consider every applicant on the merits of what they have presented to us."

Dewar says outstanding issues like a ban, will not be used against a candidate.

The runner-up from the 2014 election in the now-vacant district, is currently banned from the Rainbow Board office and all its high schools.

Dewar says that person can apply along with anyone else who is interested.

"Until such time as that becomes a problem then it will be up to the board to discuss it, not me saying what I think. It will become an issue that the board will have to address," says Dewar.

"It's a process that allows everyone a level playing field."

The Rainbow School Board will have one fewer trustee for its important accommodation review vote on February 7.

That decision could close as many as eight schools in Greater Sudbury and Webbwood.

Dewar says there are many times when a trustee is absent from a board meeting, yet important votes still happen in those cases too.

"This isn't any different," she says.