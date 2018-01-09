Things are starting to return to normal in a downtown Sudbury mall, after a water main break caused flooding over the weekend.

Gina Facca, chief operating officer of Imagine Cinemas, says she got a call late Saturday night saying the water was shut off in the Rainbow Centre Mall.

"At which point in time we evacuated our guests and subsequently turned off the electricity in the affected theatres," she said.

"A couple of the movies were cut short. It's just one of those things that's outside of our control."

Facca says the damage was primarily to the drywall in the front of the affected theatres, which rose about 15 cm.

Imagine Cinemas in the Rainbow Centre in downtown Sudbury had to close its doors for a few days, after a water main break caused flooding. Four of the six cinemas in the theatre have now reopened. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

"Fortunately, staff was able to get speakers and whatnot off the ground quick enough to not be damaged," she said.

"There's some drywall damage. The front rows of the seats in a couple of theatres got wet so we're drying those out now."

Facca says four of the six theatres will reopen on Tuesday.

"We are going to run with a limited slate of movies today as we are still working on drying up a couple of the theatres," she said.

"We're playing a lot of the Golden Globe nominees this week so we want to give the opportunity for people to see those movies."

Facca says the total cost of the damage isn't known at this time.