The majority of Rainbow District School Board trustees have agreed to close up to eight English public schools in Sudbury, Ont., over the next two years in an effort to save $2.2 million dollars annually.

Trustees made the decision on Tuesday evening after five months of holding meetings and receiving public feedback.

"I'm really disappointed," said parent Colleen Burns, who has a daughter in Grade 4 and son in Grade 2 at Lansdowne Public School, which is set to shut down.

"There are kids that come to Lansdowne with no winter gear, and the staff know them and they actually will give them what they need and send it home with them, and I just think a bigger school won't be able to do that. You lose that personal connection."

Lansdowne is set to close, along with Pinecrest, Webbwood, Chelmsford, Carl A. Nesbitt, Ernie Checkeris, Westmount Avenue and Cyril Varney Public Schools.

Breakdown of school closures

1. Central Sudbury

Close Lansdowne Public School

Move Grades 7 and 8 Lansdowne students to Sudbury Secondary School by Sept. 1, 2018

Build a new junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school including English and French immersion students on the Queen Elizabeth II Public School property to accommodate Lansdowne and Queen Elizabeth II students by Sept. 1, 2019 subject to funding from Ontario's Ministry of Education​

2. Espanola

Close Webbwood Public School

Move Webbwood students to S. Geiger Public School by Sept. 1, 2017

3. New Sudbury

Close Carl A. Nesbitt, Ernie Checkeris, Westmount Avenue, and Cyril Varney Public Schools

Build a new French immersion junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school on an existing school site in New Sudbury to accommodate students from Carl A. Nesbitt, Ernie Checkeris and Westmount Avenue by Sept. 1, 2019 subject to funding from Ontario's Ministry of Education

Revitalize Lasalle Secondary School to accommodate Grades 7 and 8 students from Churchill and French immersion students from Carl A. Nesbitt for Sept. 1, 2018 subject to funding from Ontario's Ministry of Education

Revitalize Churchill Public School to accommodate junior kindergarten to Grade 6 students from Churchill and Cyril Varney by Sept. 1, 2019 subject to funding from Ontario's Ministry of Education

4. Valley east

Close Pinecrest Public School

Move Pinecrest Grades 7 and 8 students to Confederation Secondary School by Sept. 1, 2017

Move Pinecrest Grade 6 students to Redwood Acres Public School by Sept. 1, 2017

5. Valley north