A Wikwemikong man is reflecting on a recent report from Ontario's Human Rights Commissioner that says racism against Indigenous people in a northeastern Ontario city is "pervasive."

Romeo Trudeau said when he heard Renu Mandhane say on the radio this month that Timmins has a racism problem, he had to sit down — but not because it surprised him.

"It hurt me so bad that I sat down at work," said Trudeau, who works with a roads contractor in Sudbury. "And I just sat there, and I started thinking about all of the things that I went through."

He said he thought to himself, "I've got to say something."

The 49-year-old said racism has pervaded and shaped almost every part of his life, from being passed over for jobs to being treated badly in stores.

"I've got to choose where I go shop," he said. "It's just like, 'Ok, well last time I was in this store, or I dealt with that office, it was good. [They] could relate to me.' So I say, 'Ok, I'm going to deal with this person from now on.'"

"[Usually], as soon as you pull out that status card, it changes."

Ontario Human Rights Commissioner Renu Mandhane released a report earlier in March on racism against Indigenous people in Timmins, Ont. (CBC)

Ontario Human Rights Commissioner Renu Mandhane told CBC news that racism against Indigenous people in Ontario — consistent with what Trudeau described — often takes the shape of hassling about status cards, the denial of housing, sub-par healthcare and outright slurs.

Trudeau said he used to try to "pass" as non-Indigenous to avoid such discrimination.

"I cut my hair short, dressed nice, dressed properly ... put on cologne," he said of the way that he once interpreted and internalized messages of whiteness.

"[My] people noticed it, and they started calling me an 'apple Indian'," Trudeau said of his attempted camouflage. "Red on the outside, white on the inside."

Trudeau said he's not trying to hide anymore. He's wearing his hair long again and speaking more in the Ojibwe language.

"I feel good, I feel proud," he said. "I'm confronting the world around me more."

Listen to the complete conversation with Romeo Trudeau.