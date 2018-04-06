The Sudbury Wolves believe they've netted the next big thing in junior hockey. Literally.

The Wolves announced they'll select 15-year-old Quinton Byfield with the first overall pick at Saturday's Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

Byfield was introduced by the Wolves at an event in Sudbury on Friday.

The soft-spoken 15-year-old centreman from Newmarket already stands tall at 6-4" and weighs over 200 pounds.

"It feels really great, especially coming to Sudbury, it's a great organization, great staff and everything, I feel like it will be a great fit for me playing with all the great players they have here," Byfield told local reporters in his first Sudbury media scrum.

Byfield is coming off a remarkable season with the York-Simcoe Express of the Eastern 'AAA' Minor Midget League, where he put up 48 goals, 44 assists and 92 points in just 34 games played.

His 2.71 points-per-game ratio is the third-best mark in that league in recent history. Only current NHL superstars Steven Stamkos (2.98) and Taylor Hall (2.88) had better marks.

Byfield said he takes pride in doing a bit of everything on the ice, from goal-scoring, to playmaking, to blocking shots and winning faceoffs.

What pressure?

Byfield noted he particularly looks up to Toronto Maple Leafs star centre, Auston Matthews.

He added he's looking forward to discovering the nature surrounding Greater Sudbury. He joked he hopes the team will let him partake in activities like skiing and snowmobiling in the winter.

"I've heard it's a great city here, a great place to live, so I think it's going to be great," said Byfield.

The Sudbury Wolves announced highly touted 15-year-old centreman Quinton Byfield will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick at this weekend's OHL Priority Selection. Pictured, from left, are head coach Cory Stillman, general manager Rob Papineau, Byfield, and team owner Dario Zulich. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Though he's been touted all season as a can't-miss prospect and the clear consensus No. 1 choice at this year's OHL draft, Byfield believes he has the support system to handle the pressure.

"I'll do good with the pressure. It will always be making me want to step up my game, face new challenges and I think it will be great for me," said Byfield, crediting his mother for keeping him calm and level-headed when he needs it most.

Head coach Cory Stillman said he's excited to have Byfield join the team, but says he'll look to manage the inevitably high expectations for the young centre.

"From watching him, speaking to him, you find out who he is as a person and you find out what type of player he is. He's going to be a great addition to our team," said Stillman, who himself was once a highly touted OHL and NHL prospect.

"We're not going to put a lot of pressure on him. But we know he's going to come in and produce," added Stillman.