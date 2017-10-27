Greater Sudbury Police say they seized a quantity of heroin mixed with fentanyl powder earlier this month.

Police say t's referred to as "purple heroin" on the street and it can be lethal in very small doses.

Because it is a powder, purple heroin can be mixed with other controlled substances or be found in tablet form.

Counterfeit tablets containing fentanyl are often produced to appear like other prescription pills such as oxycodone. Fake or pressed pills can easily crumble into powder and lose their structure.

Police are warning users to exercise extreme caution and not ingest or take any substance that is not prescribed.

For people who suffer from addiction and use street level drugs, police are advising them to take all safety precautions such as using small doses, never use alone, and have naloxone readily available in case of overdose.