Police in North Bay are asking for help in finding a man who jumped out a car and punched another vehicle stopped at a light.

Officers say he inflicted the damage to the other car's hood in broad daylight around 3 p.m., Jan. 19 at the intersection of Algonquin Avenue and Airport Rd.

Police describe the suspect as in his early 20's, about 5'9", with a scruffy beard.

He was the passenger in what police believe to be a black Mazda 6.

If you have information about this incident you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit information online .