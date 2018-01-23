Skip to Main Content
North Bay OPP seek man who left his car to punch another car at an intersection

Police in North Bay are asking for help in finding a man who jumped out a car and punched another vehicle stopped at a light.
North Bay OPP are searching for a man who punched the hood of someone else's car at an intersection. (CBC)

Officers say he inflicted the damage to the other car's hood in broad daylight around 3 p.m., Jan. 19 at the intersection of Algonquin Avenue and Airport Rd.

Police describe the suspect as in his early 20's, about 5'9", with a scruffy beard.

He was the passenger in what police believe to be a black Mazda 6.

If you have information about this incident you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit information online.

