If you're heading to swim in a pool or get your hair cut or nails done in Sudbury, the public health unit has some information for you before you go.

Public Health Sudbury is now posting not only information about restaurants, but also pools, spas and hairdressers as well.

"Since January 1, 2018, the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care has further mandated that every health unit right across the province also expand their disclosure sites to include a wackload of new programs," said a manager with Public Health Sudbury, Cynthia Peacock-Rocca.

One new feature is information on infractions against tobacco and e-cigarette vendors, she said, including whether a business has sold a product to someone under the age of 19.

"It's part of the enforcement program," she said.

"You shouldn't frequent places that are selling to minors. We're trying to reduce the social supply of tobacco and e-cigarettes to minors for the health effects."

Cindy Rocca is a manager at Public Health Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

As for pools, Peacock-Rocca says the health unit does test public pools and hotel pools and if the problem is severe enough, they could be shut down.

"It could be an adverse water sample result where the bacteria is too high that could cause recreational water illness in the bathers using the system," she explained.

Peacock-Rocca said once fixed, the pools are allowed to re-open.

Peacock-Rocca adds there is also a category for convictions and orders, which indicates the health unit had to close an establishment.

"If it is something that is risky and we can't afford to allow a place to stay open while its corrected then the only option for public health officials is to issue an order at this time," she said.

​She said in the future, inspection results for splash pads and day cares will be put on the website as well.