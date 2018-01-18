The health unit in Sudbury says it has a new name and a new five-year strategic plan.
On Thursday, the health unit says the board approved the change for the unit to now be known as Public Health Sudbury & Districts.
The health unit also released its five-year strategic plan.
"As part of our strategic planning process, we identified the need to review the organization's visual identity to make sure it was current and clear reinforced our public health identity," Jeffery Huska, board vice-chair and chair of the board's executive committee said in a release.
"The timing of the visual identity review aligned with the development of the new strategic plan, the modernization of the provincial Public Health Standards and the application of the requirements under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act."
According to the health unit, the strategic priorities for it over the next five years include equitable opportunities, meaningful relationships, practicing excellence and organizational commitment.
"To continue building on our work, the organization's vision and mission statements remain the same," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Public Health Sudbury & Districts medical officer of health and CEO said.
"These are, respectively, 'healthier communities for all' and 'working with our communities to promote and protect health and to prevent disease for everyone.'"
