Mavis White piles up file folders that are bursting with voter information on a desk in the basement of her Sudbury home.

She's put in long hours over the last month logging in details of voters from several northern Ontario ridings, with smiley faces beside supporters, frowny faces for those backing a rival candidate and straight-mouthed faces for undecideds.

"I don't think we should have an election during gardening season," says the 78-year-old who is looking forward to some time outside after the election.

White has worked on Progressive Conservative campaigns going back to the 1960s, back when Tories were regularly sent to represent the Sudbury area at Queen's Park.

'More like a wake'

She says she often finds it hard to go the party thrown for volunteers on election night.

"Sometimes I go to the celebration, which isn't a celebration, it's more like a wake. But other times I just can't go," says the retired provincial court worker.

White says she enjoys being involved first hand in democracy and that sometimes means coming face to face with those who have opposite beliefs.

"A few people have asked us to remove ourselves from their property in an unkind fashion," she says of canvassing.

"If you don't have a thick skin, you'll develop one."

18-year-old France Courtemanche has put in dozens of hours on the Glenn Thibeault campaign over the past month. (Erik White/CBC )

France Courtemanche will be voting for the first time on June 7th.

The 18-year-old University of Ottawa student who is back home in Sudbury for the summer has gotten to know the issues by talking to random voters whose doors she's knocked on for Liberal candidate Glenn Thibeault.

"I'm observed how much of a powerful thing that is—starting a conversation with a stranger," says Courtemanche.

She says she'll be sad to see the team "disintegrate" after spending every day together for the past month and is looking forward to seeing the results Thursday night, one way or another.

"I think that's what I love about politics, the uncertainty. It's a bit nerve-racking. But it's also a bit exciting. It's the name of the game," she says.

Volunteer Valerie Barbe calls voters in Sudbury on behalf of New Democrat candidate Jamie West. (Erik White/CBC)

Valerie Barbe already has a job and it's not an easy one.

She works with people with developmental disabilities in Sudbury.

But for the past month, she's been spending evenings in another office on the Kingsway, making phone calls for NDP candidate Jamie West.

Barbe even took a call from a voter who wanted to thank West for helping his wife bring groceries into the house when there was a bear in her driveway.

She says her regular workplace, where she is a union activist, is often marked by conflict and she's found the campaign a refreshing change.

"When I come into this building, it has renewed my energies. This place is so positive," says Barbe, who grew up in Capreol and worked as a teenager on the campaigns of NDP legends like Eli Martel and John Rodriguez.

Babysitting on election day

​Judy Sumner has been knocking on doors in Capreol for the NDP this campaign

"There's some people that just don't like you to come to their door. And there are people that really don't like my party, which is fine," she says.

On election day, Sumner will be making sure nothing keeps the voters in her neighbourhood from getting to the polls.

"Say, you know, 'Can I help you get out to vote? Do you need a babysitter? Do you need a ride?' And one time I actually went in a poll and marked a ballot for someone that was visually impaired."