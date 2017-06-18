Andre Laferriere of Sudbury, Ont only discovered he had prostate cancer because his younger brother was first diagnosed.

That was in 2008.

His brother was 45 at the time. Medical professionals suggested male relatives get checked.

Laferriere was diagnosis with the same type of cancer shortly after that.

He says at the time the news weighed heavily on him.

"It's like getting a sledge hammer on your head. It's all you think about."

Prostate cancer is not a type of cancer that's talked about a great deal, but according to the Northern Cancer Foundation, one in six men will be affected by prostate cancer, on average.

It's the most common cancer among Canadian men.

Cancer was detected early

Because his cancer was detected early, Laferriere says he was able to get radiation treatment right away.

That treatment was provided at the Northeastern Cancer Centre at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

"[The cancer centre workers] were excellent. They were very good in what they were speaking to you about," says Laferriere.

After his radiation, he says he had to visit the cancer centre every six months for five years for follow up appointments.

"Going to the cancer centre in Sudbury, it really opened my eyes," says Laferriere referring to the young age of some of the cancer patients getting treatment.

He praises the work going on there.

"The care and the support that you get from that oncologist clinic is excellent. They were all good people."

Open conversation

​Laferriere has two sons. He says during his cancer journey he talked openly to them and encouraged them to get checked for prostate cancer.

He has the same message for other men.

"The sooner you get checked the better," adding that it's important to get tested even if there is no family history of the disease.

Age shouldn't matter either, says Laferriere, who was 48 when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"I've been told by the oncologist clinic that when you're in your 50s is a good time to be checked, but if you can do it earlier the better it is for you," says Laferriere.

Laferriere says his health is good now and he is now under the care of his family doctor.

He calls himself a survivor and doesn't mind talking about his experience with others.

Laferriere is also a big supporter of the Rally for Dad, an annual motorcycles ride that takes place in a number of communities in northern Ontario, usually on Father's Day weekend.

The event raises awareness and funds for prostate cancer research.

The Rally for Dad in Sudbury supports the Northern Cancer Foundation, which is connected to the Northeast Cancer Centre.