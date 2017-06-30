Two men face charges after prom revellers were robbed and threatened earlier this week in North Bay, Ont.

Tuesday night new graduates of a local secondary school held an after prom party in a field along Trout Lake Road and Four Mile Lake Road, North Bay police said in a news release.

Two men —who were not part of this group— allegedly robbed two students at knifepoint.

Police said the suspects made off with cash and alcohol.

Although no one was injured, one male victim was threatened.



North Bay police arrested and charged a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from North Bay.

They are charged with robbery with a weapon, theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and property obtained by crime.

The 20-year-old suspect is also charged with uttering threats.

Police said the two men had not been invited to the party and did not know any of the students there.