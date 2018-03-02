The Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury is holding Project Impact for the third time.

It's an initiative that funds small community projects to help make the city better.

Groups pitch ideas to the public and winners get $500 to make their project a reality.

Lilly Noble is with the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"It makes our city more friendly when you see a little community library that's set up at somebody's...the end of their garden or something," Lilly Noble with the coalition said.

"It makes our city better just to see that people take care and want to make it better for their neighbours."

Noble says the projects are good for the city.

"It gets people together to actually do things in their community," she said.

"So we're hoping to build that kind of relationship between neighbours."

Twenty-two groups are set to pitch their projects Saturday at St. Andrew's Place.

Afterwards, residents can vote on their favourites, either in person or online. The number of projects chosen depends on the amount of money raised.