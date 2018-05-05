Sudbury has been added to Canada's literary map with a plaque featuring an excerpt from a novel by local author, Matthew Heiti.

The permanent installation, which is located outside of the Townehouse Tavern on Elgin Street, features a passage from Heiti's The City Still Breathing.

It's one of 20 plaques across the country that are part of a national initiative called Project Bookmark Canada.

The goal of the project is to create a literary trail across the nation, by placing pieces of stories and poetry in the precise locations the works describe.

The first bookmark was unveiled in 2009 at the Bloor Street Viaduct in Toronto, and features a passage from Michael Ondaatje's In the Skin of a Lion.

Sudbury's plaque is the first bookmark to be located in northern Ontario.

The City Still Breathing tells the story of a naked body found by the side of a highway near Sudbury, that disappears from the back of a police van. The story is told through 11 characters all connected in some way to the mystery.

You can hear Matthew Heiti read the passage from his book here.