Next month, Progressive Conservatives from across Ontario will gather in Toronto for the party's election readiness and policy convention, but not all members of the party say there is a sense of unity.

Jack Fonseca is with the Campaign Life Coalition, a social conservative group. Speaking on CBC's northern Ontario program Up North, he says he and other social conservatives feel very alienated in the party.

"I never thought I would see a more corrupt politician than Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne," he said. "But we have that now with Patrick Brown."

Fonseca says upwards of 40 per cent of members of the Progressive Conservatives are social conservatives. He adds many do not agree with where Brown is leading the party.

"Many PC party members have committed to not voting at all in the next election," he said.

"Definitely not volunteering, not recruiting new voters, not to recruit their friends and family members to vote."

'Modern, inclusive party'

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli, who ran against Brown in the leadership campaign, says Brown is working to broaden the base of the party.

Vic Fedeli is the MPP for Nipissing. (CBC News)

"When we started this leadership campaign, we had 10,000 members," he said.

"Today we have 127,000 members. This is the most we've ever had."

He points out under Brown's leadership, the party has won two byelections in ridings they typically don't, including Sault Ste. Marie and Scarborough.

"What they really want is a modern, inclusive party," he said. "They want us to address the issues that are critical."