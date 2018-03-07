At Just 38 days, it is the shortest leadership race in Canadian political history.

But the four people running to be the next leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party have spent a lot of that precious campaign time in northern Ontario, a region the party has not focused on in the past.

Toronto-based party strategist Paul Demers, who is originally from Sudbury, says the main reason is that each of the 124 ridings is ranked the same in this race, which ends on Saturday.

So, a northern riding with just a handful of members carries a lot more weight than one in the Toronto area where there are hundreds of Tories casting ballots.

But Demers says the party also has a chance to break through in the north this time and gives a lot of the credit to Patrick Brown, the past leader who worked hard at growing PC support in the region, before being forced to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations in January.

Newly elected Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano and then Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown celebrate their by-election win in June 2017. (Erik White/CBC)

"I think that will translate with the new leader as well, as long as they keep touching with northern Ontario values and policies that people can recognize, I think the party will do very well in northern Ontario," says Demers.

Demers backed Patrick Brown during the 10 days he was in this race to get his own job back.

Brown's candidacy a 'distraction'

So did Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano, a personal friend of the former leader and Barrie MPP.

Romano says Brown's candidacy proved to be too much of a "distraction" for the party and he's happy that he stepped aside, prompting Romano to endorse Elliott.

"My role is not the friend. My role is MPP for Sault Ste. Marie and member of the PC party," Romano says.

"I think I've done a reasonable, in fact, a good job, of distancing myself from the relationship and ensuring that we have the best possible footing moving forward to be united as a party."

Mulroney was joined by Parry Sound - Muskoka MPP Norm Miller during a stop in Sudbury in February. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

The four candidates are also pitching northern Ontario platform during the race, something that didn't happen during the last leadership contest in 2014.

Christine Elliott and Caroline Mulroney are both promising to double the annual budget of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund from $100 million to $200 million, while both saying they don't see it as a permanent fix for the region's sagging economy.

Doug Ford has pledged to give businesses tax incentives for setting up shop in the north, while focusing on the development of the Ring of Fire mineral deposit, something that's also been mentioned by Tanya Granic Allen.

Promises carry no guarantee, says party stategist

But Demers says there's no guarantee these leadership race promises will make it into the party's platform for the general election.

"I do not like when policy is made on the fly during leadership campaigns. They are pandering, but unfortunately it is the game and I understand that," he says.

"These leadership contests are popularity contests, let's admit it. And I'm not sure that policy is all that important."

Doug Ford visited every major northern Ontario city during the PC leadership race. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Chad Rogers, a founding partner with Crestview Strategy in Toronto, agrees, arguing that the new leader needs to focus on sounding northern, as opposed to specific policies.

"It's critical to have candidates that speak in a northern voice. It's important to see the leaders pay attention that regional policy is a dimension that factors into building budgets," Rogers says.

"But at the end of the day, the mistake politicians make is they believe they can bribe people with their own money and just roll through with a lot of spending promises they can't follow up on. And that's always the danger in a region like the north where a lot of politicians fly in bearing gifts that never materialize."

Rogers also believes the PCs have a good chance of winning more northern seats, with the first province-wide three-way race since the 1990s.

"So I would expect that a lot of charter flights are going to be landing in northern cities, with political entourages in tow," he says.