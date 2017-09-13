Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne testified in a Sudbury, Ont., court Wednesday that in December 2014 she knew one of her top advisers and a party fundraiser were meeting with Andrew Olivier to see how to keep him in "the Liberal family."

She appeared on Day 5 of the trial of two high-ranking Liberals charged with bribing potential candidates ahead of 2015 byelection.

Pat Sorbara, formerly Wynne's deputy chief of staff, and Sudbury businessman Gerry Lougheed, Jr., the Liberal fundraiser, are charged with bribery under Ontario's Election Act.

They are accused of offering a job to would-be candidate Olivier to withdraw his Liberal candidacy in a 2015 byelection. Party brass wanted Olivier to make room for Glenn Thibeault, who defected from the federal NDP, won the byelection for the Liberals, and is now the province's energy minister.

Sorbara is charged with a second count of bribery, accused of offering Thibeault incentives to become a candidate.

​Olivier was the Liberal candidate in the 2014 election, losing by just over 1,000 votes to NDP candidate Joe Cimino.

Cimino resigned shortly after the win, citing personal reasons, which prompted the byelection.

Recorded conversations

Conversations with Sorbara and Lougheed — recorded by Olivier — were publicly released three years ago and form the basis of the bribery charges for which Lougheed and Sorbara are on trial now.

Olivier, a quadriplegic, records his phone calls to assist with note-taking.

Wynne also spoke with Olivier, although that chat was not recorded.

"He hadn't been a great candidate, but we wanted to keep him involved," Wynne said, recalling how Olivier's comments during the 2014 election campaign that Catholic school boards should merge with public ones was "antithetical" to party policy.

"There were many ways to be involved in the Liberal family," Wynne said, but all of those jobs and positions would still involve Olivier going through an application process of some sort.

Awkward, circular conversation

Wynne described the Dec. 11, 2014 phone call with Olivier as "circular" and "awkward" and said "he was not forthcoming."

Four days later, Olivier held a press conference revealing that he was being pushed aside for a star Liberal candidate.

Wynne told the court that Thibeault's was one of several names that came up as potential Sudbury candidates for the byelection.

She testified she "didn't know anything about" Thibeault when she heard he might defect, but thought it was an "intriguing" idea to have Sudbury's New Democrat MP jump ship to her party.

Newly elected Sudbury MPP Glenn Thibeault hugs Premier Kathleen Wynne on the night of the 2015 byelection. (Thomas Duncan/Canadian Press)

They met Nov. 30, 2014 at Wynne's home, 10 days after NDP MPP Joe Cimino announced his resignation.

"I felt Glenn and I had connected," Wynne told the court. "We liked each other. I liked the approach he was taking. He seemed like a sincere and smart man.

"I was optimistic that people would see Glenn as such a strong candidate, that we'd be able to unify the Liberals" in Sudbury, which Wynne said was her primary concern.

The premier testified she wasn't involved in specific discussions about Thibeault's conditions for becoming a Liberal.

She said that campaign director Pat Sorbara handled that.

It's the alleged promise of paid positions for Thibeault staffers Darrell Marsh and Brian Band that the Crown argues constitutes a bribe under the Election Act, for which Sorbara is charged.

Who's who in the byelection bribery trial

The accused:

Former Liberal Party CEO Pat Sorbara, a Sudbury businessman.

Liberal organizer Gerry Lougheed Jr.

Judge: Judge Howard Borenstein, from Toronto

Prosecutors: David McKercher, Vern Brewer and Rick Visca

Defence lawyers: Michael Lacy for Lougheed, Brian Greenspan for Sorbara

Witnesses to be called by the Crown (in anticipated order):