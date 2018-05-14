As the federal government works to speed up Canada's backlogged justice system, a Sudbury lawyer says one proposed change doesn't actually take up that much time.

Last month, the federal government introduced Bill C-75, which would make major changes to the criminal code. One of them would limit the use of preliminary inquiries in criminal proceedings.

The purpose of a preliminary inquiry is to determine if there is sufficient evidence for the crown to go to trial and it also serves as a way for the crown and defence to understand the strength and weaknesses of their case.

Glenn Sandberg, a Sudbury defence lawyer, points out preliminary inquiries don't happen in all cases.

"In the cases where they do happen, my experience tells me that they're used efficiently," he said.

He says it's up to the defence counsel to decide whether or not there is a preliminary hearing.

It has been described as a "trial before a trial". Is it a good idea to scrap preliminary hearings? Our legal panel weighs in with two different points of view. We heard from Sudbury defense lawyer Glenn Sandberg and from retired Crown Attorney Philip Zilberberg. 7:46

"There are those cases where for a variety of reasons, we want to be able to explore things that are not apparent to us on the printed page or in the video disclosure that we're given," he said.

"We want to explore a particular issue with a witness. We want to see how a witness presents, but it's the minority of cases."

Sandberg says the preliminary inquiry is important to get information that can be used in the trial, for example, getting access to third party records. He says knowing this information before the trail starts helps speed up what the defence.

"Without the preliminary inquiry, we're completely in the dark," he said.

Time and efficiency

But Philip Zylberberg, a retired crown attorney, says although they don't happen in all cases, they do cause delays in the system.

"It easily adds a year to the time that it takes most cases to get to trial," he said.

"So there's a time cost [and] along with that there's an efficiency cost."

He says that includes paying people to go to the preliminary inquiry as well as the court case once it gets going. Zylberberg adds preliminary inquiries put a large burden on the witness.

He says before he retired, he dealt with a case he calls a "quite typical sex case." A 16-year-old girl had gone to the police and alleged her step-father had sexually assaulted her.

He said in that case, the girl was questioned at the preliminary hearing about "every single detail of every event."

He says going through that experience once is difficult and says some complainants don't want to do it again.