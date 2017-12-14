Hydro One says power has been restored to almost all of the 15,000 homes and businesses affected by a major power outage in northeastern Ontario on Thursday.

People in Whitefish, Lively, Massey, Espanola and French River areas were affected, but Manitoulin Island was hit the hardest with most of the island without power all morning.

Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega-Rosa says a problem on the transmission system is to blame.

At it's peak, more than 15,000 customers were affected by the outage. (www.hydroone.com)

"When an outage occurs on that system, which we also refer to as 'the highway', it affects a much larger number of customers, which in this instance was up over 15,000," she explained.

"So when the outage occurs on the transmission system, it essentially doesn't allow it to go down through the distribution system, which, if you think of it as a roads system, is like your local neighbourhood roads, and into your home or business."

With the power our, school was cancelled on Manitoulin Island on Thursday, and the Anishinabek Police Service says warming stations were set up on most reserves around the island.