If you're getting tired of swerving to avoid potholes in Sudbury, you'll be pleased to know the city says it's taking action.

The City of Greater Sudbury says all available contractors and city crews were out overnight and into Thursday to do pothole repairs.

Patching is being done on Class 1 to 3 roads, which are main roads such as the Kingsway, Regent Street, Lorne Street, Lasalle Boulevard, Paris Street, MR 35 and MR 80.

Delays are expected outside of rush hour.