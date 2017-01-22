The City of Greater Sudbury has put up a sign at the end of 6th Avenue and Coronation Boulevard in the community of Lively, alerting the neighbourhood about the proposed sale of city owned parkland.

The green space is located in between École St-Paul and an apartment complex. It is frequently used by people to snowmobile and walk their dogs.

If a sale happens, a road could be paved in the area to connect to adjacent wooded land. That land is slated for future development, according to the city's official plan.

"Hopefully it's not a done-deal and [the city] thinks, well, the public is just going to sit back. Because some of us are not," said Elizabeth Irvine, who lives nearby.

The construction company Dalron owns the property set for future development. Already, there are utility markers and spray painted lines in the snow, suggesting where a road may be built.

Highlighted area is the parkland that may go up for sale by the City of Greater Sudbury. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

'Volume's going to be ridiculous'

Irvine fears blasting for the road could ruin old homes, destroy forest, and increase traffic on narrow streets.

"The volume's going to be ridiculous," Irvine said.

"The density here will be so high that I don't know what the outcome's going to be or what the future's going to hold for this little section."

Irvine's councillor Michael Vagnini helped his constituents move the community's ice rink back to the centre of town before. Now she is hoping he will call a public meeting to stop the potential sale of city parkland.

Vagnini told CBC News he is willing to sit down with residents.

"I want to see, get a sense from the people and get a pulse check to see what the concerns are," Vagnini said.

People have until Jan. 31 to air their concerns to the city before a report goes to planning committee.