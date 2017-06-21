Provincial police seized over 3 kilograms of marijuana from a truck driver after a routine traffic stop north of Matheson Sunday night.

South Porcupine OPP say the 51-year-old North York man was driving a commercial transport on Highway 11 at the time of his arrest.

The marijuana was found inside the cab, and police estimate its street value at around $130,000.

The driver was charged with trafficking, as well as failing to keep daily logs or operator's records for 14 days.

Police said the accused appeared in a Timmins bail court on on Monday, where he was released on a recognizance.