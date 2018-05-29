New
Sudbury Police search for possible missing child
Greater Sudbury Police are investigating a possible missing child care, although a police spokesperson says no one has reported their child missing.
Police say they have received ‘uncorroborated information’ about a missing child
Greater Sudbury Police are investigating a possible missing child case, although a police spokesperson says no one has reported their child missing.
Staff Sgt. Daryl Adams says officers, including a canine unit, have been scouring the 2nd Avenue area of Sudbury since the early morning hours.
He says police got involved after receiving uncorroborated information about a missing child.
Adams says although police cannot confirm that a child is missing, they aren't taking any risks.
Out of caution, police say they have conducted a K9 search, have done interviews and stopped motorists on the major arteries in and around the Kingsway to question drivers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sudbury Police.
With files from Jessica Pope