Greater Sudbury Police are investigating a possible missing child case, although a police spokesperson says no one has reported their child missing.

Staff Sgt. Daryl Adams says officers, including a canine unit, have been scouring the 2nd Avenue area of Sudbury since the early morning hours.

He says police got involved after receiving uncorroborated information about a missing child.

Adams says although police cannot confirm that a child is missing, they aren't taking any risks.

Out of caution, police say they have conducted a K9 search, have done interviews and stopped motorists on the major arteries in and around the Kingsway to question drivers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sudbury Police.