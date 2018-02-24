What do you get when you cross the in-your-face visuals of an experimental photographer with the familial and relatable sensibilities of a more traditional painter?

You get Portraits, the exhibit currently on display at Sudbury's Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario (GNO).

Recently, the small downtown gallery hosted about 60 people for the exhibit's grand opening.

Portraits is a collaboration by Aurélien Muller and Natalie Rivet.

Muller is a photographer and new media artist, originally from France but now an adopted Torontonian.

Rivet is an acrylics painter in her hometown of Ottawa where she was born and raised.

The pair, previously strangers, was teamed up by GNO board members last year specifically for the project.

"From the get-go, it was clear [the gallery] wanted us to do something different, they wanted us to do new work. Everything you see is made for this show," Muller explained on Friday.

Opposing styles become one

The exhibit features three distinct sections.

One displays Rivet's relatable paintings, all based off photographs from the family album — loved ones bundled up and smiling after a fresh snowfall here; children laughing and biking down a suburban street there.

But all is not as it seems.

Many of the scenes have been reinterpreted, and even reinvented, by Rivet.

Artists Aurélien Muller and Natalie Rivet got to know each other and their respective styles quite well as they worked together on Portraits. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

"I'll take three to six different family photographs and combine them into one composition. I'm also inserting myself into that composition," she explained, adding she and Muller both embrace their role of "voyeur" within their art.

Muller, a photographer by trade, attempts to lay bare the unseen and often ignored processes that go into every picture we take.

Living in an era partly defined by selfies and online presence, the smartphone also plays a large part in Muller's work.

"I realized, 'Why not include the phone in the portraits?' We are all on our phones. It's not to say it's a good thing or a bad thing; it's just to say, it is a thing," offered Muller.

Muller noted the striking contrast of his style with Rivet's. That's put in plain sight in the third and final section of portraits, a stack of televisions spanning multiple decades in age.

On each TV, black and white photographs shot by Muller fleetingly flash by. They're visible only through the painted and more permanent motifs applied directly onto the screens by Rivet.

"There's a continuity between paintings, which is traditional portraits, and then TVs, which is another way to see people, and computer screens and phones, which is how we see people now," explained Muller.

'Never seen anything like this before'

Muller referenced Sudbury's distinct art culture, as well as the people who take it all in.

"The beauty of doing such works is that you work really hard on it, but then you free it, you let it go into the world, and people have to make of it what they want. You're never really sure what's going to happen," said Muller.

"Tonight, I heard a lot of things I was expecting, but I also heard a few things I was not expecting, and that's definitely part of the excitement."

He added he hopes to hear even more before the exhibit closes at the end of March.

"I'm fairly certain you've never seen anything like this before, so why not check it out? I think it's sort of a fresh look on this idea of portraits and the way we take pictures of each other," said Muller.