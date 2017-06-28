Porter Airlines says it's getting ready to cut service in and out of North Bay, Ont.

The company says it will conclude flights in North Bay as of September 11, after the peak summer season.

"We never want to leave any market that we enter because we understand the value the competitive air service brings to a community in terms of lower airfares," Brad Cicero, a company spokesperson told CBC.

"Unfortunately, there wasn't enough consistent passenger demand for us to continue operating the daily flight we have there."

The company offers services to several communities in northeastern Ontario, including Sudbury, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie.

"There are no changes planned for these other routes," Cicero said.