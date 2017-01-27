A mining company and a paving firm have been slapped with fines in the tens of thousands of dollars after a worker was injured in a 2014 mining accident southeast of Timmins, Ont.

According to a provincial government news release issued on Thursday, Goldcorp was fined $55,000 while Miller Paving will pay $40,000. The two companies pleaded guilty to charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The worker was injured in September, 2014 when a hopper containing sand toppled over at the Porcupine Gold Mines project owned by Goldcorp. Miller Paving employed the worker.

The piece of equipment was unstable and fell on the worker, according to the ministry, who was rescued by a supervisor and co-workers. The employee suffered unspecified injuries.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge that is paid into a fund to assist victims of crime.