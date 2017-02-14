Sudbury Police have identified a hit and run suspect involved in a multi-vehicle collision last week that snarled traffic on the Kingsway.

Police say last Thursday afternoon an eastbound black 1988 Corvette was seen swerving in and out of lanes.

The vehicle lost control, crossed the centre line, swerving into oncoming traffic and crashed into two other vehicles.

Three people were taken to Health Sciences North with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Corvette left the scene in a fourth vehicle, shortly after the collision.

Through investigation and forensic evidence from the Corvette, police have been able to identify the male suspect, and will release his name once an arrest warrant has been issued by court.