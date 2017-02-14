Sudbury Police have identified a hit and run suspect involved in a multi-vehicle collision last week that snarled traffic on the Kingsway.
Police say last Thursday afternoon an eastbound black 1988 Corvette was seen swerving in and out of lanes.
The vehicle lost control, crossed the centre line, swerving into oncoming traffic and crashed into two other vehicles.
Three people were taken to Health Sciences North with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police the driver of the Corvette left the scene in a fourth vehicle, shortly after the collision.
Through investigation and forensic evidence from the Corvette, police have been able to identify the male suspect, and will release his name once an arrest warrant has been issued by court.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.