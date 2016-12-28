Real Benoit, 79, has been ID'd as the victim of a Highway 11 crash which happened Dec. 23. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Provincial police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 11 last week.

Real Benoit, 79, from North Bay, succumbed to his injuries at the North Bay hospital.

Police said that on Dec. 23, Benoit's southbound car was rear-ended by another vehicle, which forced it into an oncoming traffic. It was then hit by a northbound vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.