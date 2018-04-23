Sudbury Police say community groups — like the Louis Street Association — help reduce crime in neighbourhoods.

That group has been unable to operate over the past few weeks, after it was evicted from its space by Greater Sudbury Housing.

It's unknown why the group was evicted.

The Louis Street Association was created in 2010, out of a community engagement pilot project by Greater Sudbury Police.

Sergeant Randy Hosken, who helped set the project up, says these neighbourhood groups are vital to police, since they address crime prevention and chronic social disorder issues.

"Anytime a community gets mobilized and partners with the police, and becomes more engaged, I would definitely say it helps with what's going on in that neighbourhood or in that community," he said.

Community groups problem solve

"People take more of an interest in what's going on. They're helping us come up with solutions to chronic issues, they're paying more attention to what's going on in their neighbourhoods."

Since the Louis Street Association was created, Hosken says there's been a steady decline in calls for services to that neighbourhood.

According to police stats from 2010, there were 95 calls for service to Louis Street. These statistics cover police responding to violent and property crimes and social disorder.

Roughly 30 children take part in the programs run by the Louis Street Association. Some are seen here in this 2016 picture playing basketball with officers from the Greater Sudbury Police Service (Louis Street Community Association Facebook) Hosken says since then there has been a steady decline, with 35 calls to the same neighbourhood in 2017.

Despite the reduction, Hosken says police officers still patrol the neighbourhood.

"But because the citizens take more of a role in what's going on in their neighbourhoods, I think that helps reduce the frequency that we have to attend," he said.

The reduction in crime can't totally be attributed to the presence of the community group, he said.

"But...it's definitely helpful,"

​"We're hopeful that any community association out there will continue to thrive. I think it benefits the community. It benefits us, as a partner with police and we strive to get more of these community groups up and running," said Hosken.