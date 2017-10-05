A 19-year-old man from northeastern Ontario is facing several sex-related charges after he approached six underage girls using Snapchat.

Provincial Police in Mattawa said they were contacted September 24 about someone asking young girls— between the ages of 12 and 14— to send naked pictures of themselves on the app.

Const. Shona Camirand with the OPP said the girls recognized the dangers and didn't respond.

"The girls didn't do what he asked," Camirand said. "I'm really proud of them."

The accused, however, sent them sexually explicit videos and photos over the app.

The accused is being charged with invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, and luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.

The name of the accused is being withheld out of consideration for the privacy of the victims. The man is being held for bail in a North Bay court.