A 25-year-old woman was arrested following a stabbing outside the Sudbury Transit Centre Sunday night.
Greater Sudbury Police say a 23-year-old woman was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the stabbing is an isolated incident and not a random act.
The accused was taken into custody and will be held for a bail hearing.
Investigators are requesting anyone that may have witnessed this incident to contact the Greater Sudbury Police Service.
Clarification: An earlier version of this story reported the stabbing occurred outside the Rainbow Centre.