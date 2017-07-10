A 25-year-old woman was arrested following a stabbing outside the Sudbury Transit Centre Sunday night.

Greater Sudbury Police say a 23-year-old woman was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the stabbing is an isolated incident and not a random act.

The accused was taken into custody and will be held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are requesting anyone that may have witnessed this incident to contact the Greater Sudbury Police Service.