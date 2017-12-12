Police in northeastern Ontario are using the long arm of Twitter today to show people just how bad the driving conditions are on area highways.

#Hwy 11 road/weather #NorthBay, #NER #OPP remind drivers to #SlowDown & be patient during bad weather. Let plows do their work ^cb pic.twitter.com/IhvHJaTpai — @OPP_NER

Roadway is now open. We would like to remind everyone to give yourself extra time to get where you are going, slow down, be aware of the poor road conditions and visibility. Make sure to clean off your vehicle before leaving the driveway/parking lot. — @SudburyPolice

A few collisions around the city this morning - please SLOW DOWN and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. 100% focus on the road is needed at all times, but especially on snowy days like today. #drivesafe #TimminsTraffic — @TimminsPolice

#NorthBay once again in grips of snow storm. #NER #OPP advise public to delay or cancel unnecessary travel until visibility improves. ^cb pic.twitter.com/eITsVAAer2 — @OPP_NER